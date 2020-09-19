After win vs. K-State, Izzo-Brown looks ahead: “It’s so important that we keep developing”

WVU women’s soccer secured its first 2-0 start since 2017 Friday night when it defeated Kansas State 4-1.

Head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said her team improved after its 2-0 win at Iowa State in the season opener, but that growth must continue.

“It’s so important that we keep developing and we’re playing our best soccer now, but also we’re learning our lessons and getting better,” Izzo-Brown said.

The Mountaineers showed some fight in their victory in Friday’s home opener. After falling behind 1-0 in the opening stages of the match, WVU rattled off four unanswered goals — including two within 2:19 of each other in the first half — to seize control.

“It’s easy to go up the first 10 minutes of the game, but how is a team gonna respond when you go down in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Izzo-Brown said. “So I was really proud of how this team responded, got their mindset right and just continued to do their job.”

The head coach was also impressed by contributions from sophomore forward Enzi Broussard. The native of Dallas, Texas, scored twice in the contest, netting the equalizer early in the first half and an insurance goal in the second half.

Broussard’s two goals make her West Virginia’s top scorer through two matches.

“Enzi, she’s a poacher. She’s a goal scorer. I thought she did a great job tonight,” Izzo-Brown said. “Iowa State, she had a couple chances. I’m really pleased with where Enzi is and how she was able to finish those two.”

A big test is now approaching for the Mountaineers. They’ll take on reigning Big 12 champion Oklahoma State Friday in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.