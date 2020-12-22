Army fills Liberty Bowl vacancy, will face WVU on Dec. 31

Army quarterback Cade Ballard, right, celebrates a touchdown with teammates Jordyn Law, Noah Knapp (65) and Mike Johnson (59) during an NCAA college football game against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Army won 28-16. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

WVU officially has a new bowl opponent.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced on Twitter that Army will take Tennessee’s spot after the Vols paused team activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. This is welcome news for the Golden Knights, who were snubbed out of a bowl after a memorable 9-2 season.

WVU coach Neal Brown seemed to have jumped the news on Twitter, issuing a challenge to his team’s soon-to-be opponent.

“We are game!” he wrote. “Let’s play ball [Army].”

West Virginia has faced Army just three times in program history, with two wins going to the Knights and one going to West Virginia. This clash will be the first meeting since 1961.