Big 12 announces TV coverage for upcoming WVU women’s soccer matches

The Big 12 Conference has announced TV and web stream coverage for most remaining WVU women’s soccer games.

The Mountaineers opened the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win at Iowa State. They’ll play their home opener this Friday against Kansas State at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TV information for the rest of West Virginia’s schedule is listed below, with networks and streaming platforms listed in parenthesis:

Sept. 25: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oct. 2: Texas at West Virginia, 7 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oct. 9: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8:15 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oct. 16: Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oct. 23: West Virginia at Oklahoma, 8 p.m. (FOX Sports Oklahoma)

Oct. 30: Kansas at West Virginia, 7 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Nov. 6: West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m. (TBA)

All 2020 Big 12 contests are scheduled to be played on Friday nights. All times eastern.