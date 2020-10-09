Breaking down the ground game on this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are on their second open week of the 2020 season, but don’t worry, Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “the Wolfman” Wolfley are bring you the latest on the Mountaineers before play resumes on Oct. 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium against Kansas.

In the Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Mountaineers’ 27-21 double-overtime victory over the Baylor Bears. Coach Brown will also discuss what he liked out of that performance for the Mountaineers, the difference in play between Oklahoma State and Baylor, and what needs to be improved during the bye week. See all of Tony and Coach Brown’s discussions in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. This week they will discuss the Mountaineers’ win at home against the Bears. They will also discuss Darius Stills’s performance which landed him national recognition before taking a look at the Big 12 standings.

Nick will chat with WVU Associate Athletic Director of Facilities and Operations, April Messerly on the decision to allow fans in Milan Puskar Stadium at 25 percent capacity for the Oct. 17 matchup against Kansas.

WVU Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs coach Chad Scott will also join the program. Scott discusses improvements made by Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield from the 2019 campaign, both of whom stop by the program to give their thoughts on the season thus far.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys during the bye week, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you some of the best plays against Baylor in the week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. He will also bring you this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week, highlighting Jake Abbott.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.