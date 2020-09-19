Gold and Blue Nation

Broadcast details set for Big 12 opener

by: Nick Farrell

William Wotring/The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Sept. 26 Big 12 Conference opening football game at Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium will be played on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pregame coverage from Gold and Blue Nation will begin at 9 a.m. with The Neal Brown Show and continue at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Mountaineer GameDay. Check your local listings for availability in your market.

The Oklahoma State game on Sept. 26 will be Mountaineer Nation Day – a 24-hour period to celebrate all things Gold and Blue around the world.  Fans are encouraged to participate at mountaineernationday.wvu.edu.

