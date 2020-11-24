Gold and Blue Nation

Brown benefits from bye week, will practice at full strength

Gold and Blue Nation

WVU prepares for Oklahoma in its 2020 home finale

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are healthier and feeling rested coming off their open week, according to head coach Neal Brown. 

That’s especially true for a key component of the WVU offense: running back Leddie Brown.

The junior picked up an injury early in the loss to Texas and played against TCU even though he wasn’t 100 percent. But now, after the open week, the head coach thinks his offensive star will no longer be limited. 

“I think Leddie feels good. He’ll practice at full strength this week,” Neal Brown said during Tuesday’s media session. “The bye week came at a really good time for him.”

Even though he was banged up, Leddie Brown still rushed for 156 yards in the 24-6 win over the Horned Frogs two weeks ago. That performance marked his fifth 100-yard game this season and the seventh of his Mountaineer career.

“He played and played well against TCU, he just didn’t have the extra gear,” Neal Brown said. “I feel like a couple of those runs that he broke out, he had a chance to go score touchdowns on them if he was fully healthy, but I do think he feels better and that it came at a good time.” 

Leddie Brown ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (112.1), trailing Iowa State’s Breece Hall, the first FBS running back to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground this season. He also ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards with 897, putting him on pace for a 1,000-yard campaign with two regular season contests remaining. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS