Brown: Lack of offseason still impacting college football

First, the Sun Belt ran rampant over the Big 12. Then, Oklahoma dropped consecutive regular season games for the first time since 1999.

It’s only October, but West Virginia’s conference has already had its share of surprising results.

“To think that everybody doesn’t have issues is incorrect,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Monday on the Big 12 teleconference. “Everybody’s got issues.”

The second-year leader of the Mountaineers thinks he knows why: it all falls back on the offseason — or lack thereof.

Brown thinks the unorthodox offseason and fall camp that teams were forced into due to the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the play on the field this fall, not just in the Big 12, but across college football.

“Talk about the penalties — we’ve had a bunch of penalties,” Brown said. “You’re forming your discipline of your football team in the offseason, and nobody had an offseason.”

Brown thinks it’s also been more challenging for referees to officiate games. They, too, have been impacted by the pandemic.

But Brown also notes that the Big 12 has always been a competitive league, and that most members of the league will show improvement throughout the year.

“Our league, I think it’s always been a league that everybody has a chance to beat everybody,” Brown said. “I think that’s the thing that separates our league from some of the others. I think our league is really good.”

He added: “I think, at the end of the year — that’s when the judgement’s gonna be made — I think the Big 12, nationally, will be in a good spot, and I think we’ll improve like everybody else will.”

Brown discussed this subject and several others Monday during his weekly appearance on the Big 12 teleconference.