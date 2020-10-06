Gold and Blue Nation

Brown provides update on eligibility waivers

by: Nick Farrell

Head coach Neal Brown confirmed Tuesday that three Mountaineers have been granted waivers by the NCAA and will be eligible to compete this season. 

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard is one of those players. He tweeted Monday that the NCAA had granted his eligibility waiver after he transferred from Virginia after just one season. 

Brown noted that Hubbard has been away from the team for the last two weeks due to an illness in his family, but he has since returned and is set to rejoin the squad. 

“He had to quarantine, and so today will be his first day back,” Brown said. 

Junior wide receiver Zack Dobson, a transfer from Middle Tennessee, and redshirt junior defensive lineman Bryce Brand, a transfer from Maryland, have also received waivers to play this season. Brown added that Brand will not be available until the Texas Tech game Oct. 24. 

One Mountaineer will not be eligible this season, though. Brown noted that Scottie Young, a senior safety from California, will sit out this season after transferring from Arizona. 

