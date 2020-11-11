Carey inks four in strong recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Nov. 11, 2020) – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of four Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season, as Messiah Hunter (Hopewell, Va./TPLS Christian Academy), Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly (Norfolk, Va./Taylor High School), Wynter Rogers (Little Rock, Ark./Little Rock Christian Academy) and Emma Shumate (Dresden, Ohio/Newark High School) have signed National Letters of Intent.

“I am thrilled that Emma, JJ, Messiah and Wynter are joining our program,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “They are all high-level players that are skilled, tough and extremely competitive. They make our roster better, and all four have bright futures. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. This is a great day for our program.”

Messiah Hunter | Hopewell, Va. | TPLS Christian Academy

A 6-foot-2 forward out of Hopewell, Virginia, Hunter plays for TPLS Christian Academy for coach Michael Davis and Boo Williams EYBL for coach Boo Williams. Rated as a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation, Hunter ranks as the No. 58 player in this year’s class by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She also is the No. 33-ranked guard and No. 81 nationally, according to ESPN Hoopgurlz. All-Star Girls Report rates her as the No. 78 player nationally. She is the daughter of Tyrease and Ahnjayla Hunter.

Hunter spent her first two years of high school at Hopewell High School, where she averaged 13 points per game and led her team to a pair of Virginia 3A State Runner-Up finishes. As a sophomore, she was named to the VHSCA 3A All-State First Team. In her lone season at TPLS Christian Academy, she averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game on her way to earning NACA First-Team honors. Hunter also was named MVP of the Rose Classic and the Insider Exposure National Tournament.

“I chose WVU because it felt like a home away from home. The coaching staff and the team felt like a second family, and the overall atmosphere was amazing.” – Messiah Hunter

“Messiah is an elite athlete that has a mid-range, pull-up game that is hard to guard. She elevates so well on her jump shot and has unlimited potential. She has the ability to play multiple positions for us, and I am excited to coach her.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“Adding to the backcourt for the Mountaineers, Hunter gives big-guard size, defensive versatility and a silky, smooth jumper.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

“Great athlete who can play inside and outside and guard multiple positions. A defensive disruptor with a high ceiling, a sleeper.” – Bret McCormick, All-Star Girls Report

Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly | Norfolk, Va. | Lake Taylor High School

A 5-foot-8 guard out of Norfolk, Virginia, Quinerly plays for Lake Taylor High School for coach Saundra Sawyer and for Boo Williams EYBL for coach Boo Williams. She ranks as the No. 42 player nationally by All-Star Girls Report. Collegiate Girls Basketball Report rates her as the No. 54 player in the nation. She is the daughter of John and Nikosha Quinerly.

During her career at Lake Taylor High, Quinerly has averaged 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 5.0 assists per game. In her sophomore year, she averaged a double-double for the Titans, with 20.3 points and 10 assists per game. In 2019, Quinerly was named the VHSCA 4A Player of the Year and USA Today selected her the Virginia All-State Second Team. She also helped LTHS win the VHSL 4A State Championship during the 2018-19 campaign.

“I chose WVU because, when I sustained an injury my sophomore year, WVU continued to treat me like family and made me feel like I was at home,” – Ja’Naiya “JJ” Quinerly

“JJ is a tough, skilled and competitive guard. She can score the basketball at all three levels and has incredible passing vision and ball-handling skills. I look forward to coaching JJ. Her skillset, combined with her extreme toughness, makes her elite.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“A shifty point guard who is tough to contain in the open court, Quinerly is a capable offensive weapon, as well as a playmaker.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

“She’s a jet-quick point guard who has great handles and a passer that will run the show. She’s a lockdown defender.” – Bret McCormick, All-Star Girls Report

Wynter Rogers | Little Rock, Ark. | Little Rock Christian Academy

A 5-foot-11 guard out of Little Rock, Arkansas, Rogers plays for Little Rock Christian Academy and the Arkansas Mavericks for her father, coach Ronald Rogers, and for the Tennessee Flight for coach Christian Simmons. Rated as a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation, Rogers is rated as the No. 106 player nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and the No. 128 player in the nation by All-Star Girls Report. ESPN Hoopgurlz ranks her as the No. 14 wing in this year’s class. She is the daughter of Ronald and Angela Rogers.

In three years at Little Rock Christian Academy, Rogers has averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. As a sophomore, she led the Warriors to an Arkansas 5A State Championship and was named the MVP of the title game. She capped her sophomore campaign by being named the State Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. A three-time member of the USA Today Arkansas All-State Team, Rogers has garnered all-state and all-conference accolades every year of high school.

“I chose West Virginia for multiple reasons. West Virginia has the facilities and resources to help me get my game to the next level, and it’s in my favorite conference. More importantly, West Virginia feels like home. When I talk to Coach Carey and Coach Shelby, I sense a connection that is beyond all the other schools that recruited me. I know I will be pushed very hard by the coaches but, at the same time, be valued and taught important life skills.” – Wynter Rogers

“Wynter is a gritty and competitive perimeter player that can really score and exploit mismatches with her inside and outside game. Her size, skillset and grit are what makes her so special. I am really looking forward to coaching Wynter.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“A skilled small forward who is versatile offensively and capable of beating the defender off the dribble or stretching the defense to the arc.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

“She’s fundamental, skilled and aggressive with a scorers’ mentality. Loves to compete, a stock riser this year.” – Bret McCormick, All-Star Girls Report

Emma Shumate | Dresden, Ohio | Newark High School

A 6-foot-1 guard from Dresden, Ohio, Shumate plays for Newark High School and the Ohio Future for her father, coach JR Shumate. Rated as a four-star prospect by Prospects Nation, Shumate is rated as the No. 44 player in the nation by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She also ranks as the No. 23 guard and No. 59 player nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz and is rated No. 71 in the nation by All-Star Girls Report. She is the daughter of JR and Kari Shumate.

Shumate was named to the Ohio All-State, Capital Conference (OCC) and District II First Teams in 2020, while also being named the OCC Player of the Year. In 2019, she was named to the OCC and District II Second Teams.

“I chose WVU because of the people, and when I say the people, I mean all of the people. Everyone from the coaching staff and my future teammates to the whole West Virginia community is deeply passionate, and that is something I absolutely loved. The people make West Virginia the place that it is for me, and it is a very special place.” – Emma Shumate

“Emma is an elite score that can score at all three levels. Her length, combined with her ability to make plays, sets her apart from other players at her position. I look forward to the toughness and competitiveness she brings our team and coaching her.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“The No. 44 prospect in the class brings a coach’s mindset to the floor and range from well beyond the arc. Shumate made a continual climb up the ranking board over the past couple of years. Emma brings superior size to the back court, a savvy playmaker and consistent offensive production.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

“She’s skilled and has a high IQ with a sweet stroke. Also has three-level scoring ability. Think Meg Bulger.” – Bret McCormick, All-Star Girls Report

This year’s recruiting class ranks No. 13 in the country by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and No. 24 by ESPN Hoopgurlz. This year’s recruiting class is the highest-ranked group of signees since 2018, when the Mountaineers were ranked No. 18 in the nation by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

“West Virginia has put together one of the best classes in the country and these players will make an impact in the Big 12 Conference. They have added talent and skills to their roster, especially in the backcourt. These players complement each other very well, and it starts with point guard Ja’Naiya Quinerly who is like a quarterback on the floor but can pack her own scoring punch as well. Emma Shumate has range on her shot and facilitates as well, which will open things up. Messiah Hunter has a slashing and attacking game that will play well off both Quinerly and Shumate. Wynter Rogers is skilled and has the ability to fill many needs, both in terms of stretching the floor and facilitating the offense as well. All of these players are experienced and tough enough to learn from coach Mike Carey just what is expected defensively as well.” – Shane Laflin, Premier Basketball Scouting Service/ESPN Hoopgurlz

“West Virginia signs four in the early signing period for women’s basketball in the class of 2021. WVU made the perimeter an emphasis on their recruiting for 2021, giving them four playmakers and proven offensive weapons. Three of the signees rank among the top-100 prospects in the class of 2021. The Mountaineers land the No. 2 class in the Big 12 behind Texas and the No. 13 overall class.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

“Coach Mike Carey’s 2021 recruiting class is talented. All of them display plenty of skill and play hard. They fit Carey’s style of play. All four of them will surprise people and excel at a high level.” – Bret McCormick, All-Star Girls Report