Coming up this weekend on the season premiere of The Bob Huggins Show

The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to start the new year with another season of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on Mountaineer hoops before tip-off begins at the WVU Coliseum against Texas on Saturday Jan. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Caridi and Coach Bob Huggins discuss the last week in Big 12 play against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Coach Huggins gives further insight on the departure of forward Oscar Tshiebwe, going in-depth on why he believes the sophomore moved on from the program. He athe loss of Isaiah Cottrell due to an achilles injury. Coach Huggins will also touch on this Longhorn team, and how the Mountaineers will need to prepare to outplay them. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone, to discuss the latest news in Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure from the program. Nick and Anjelica will take a look back at last year’s match-up at home against the Longhorns, including the memorable Macke moment that swept the nation. They will also take a closer look at the Big 12 standing, and give their keys to a victory over the No. 4 ranked Texas.

WVU senior guard Taz Sherman joins for an exclusive interview to discuss his last two performances in which he scored a combined 39 points, as well the impact of fellow guard Kedrian Johnson can have this season. He will also touch on what it’s like to play for head coach Bob Huggins.

Our WVU hoops expert Warren Baker drops by to give his analysis on Huggins’s crew and give his homework on how they can pull off a win over Shaka Smart’s team. He’ll also drop some insight on how he was a part of a legendary comeback for the Mountaineers on the 1975 team.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back, but this time he’s talking basketball. That’s right, the Wolfman is joining The Bob Huggins Show for The Wolf’s Den, and he’s breaking down some of the best plays so far this season from Bob Huggins’s crew. See which players The Wolfman highlights this week in this edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.