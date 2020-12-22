Darius Stills earns All-America nod from ESPN

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills is one of 26 Division I football players receiving All-America status from ESPN.

The network published its 2020 All-America team Tuesday, hailing the West Virginia native as an athlete who has “emerged the past two seasons as one of the top interior defensive linemen in college football.”

It’s another top accolade for Stills, who was also named the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and was an All-Big 12 first team selection for the second year in a row.

Through nine contests in 2020, Stills logged 22 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The product of Fairmont Senior High School intends to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 31, which will mark his final game as a Mountaineer before he pursues the 2021 NFL Draft.

