DB Young set to make WVU debut in bowl game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After siting out for the entire regular season, a high-profile transfer on the WVU roster now plans to make his gold-and-blue debut during the team’s bowl game.

Safety Scottie Young, who enrolled at WVU in August after transferring from Arizona, announced on Twitter Sunday that he will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The wait is over ! pic.twitter.com/P8lUsmL2Iu — scottie young (@_scottieoo) December 20, 2020

Despite missing the regular season, Young is now eligible due to a recent decision from the NCAA that granted immediate eligibility to first-time transfers who enrolled at their current institution for the fall 2020 term. According to a statement, the NCAA issued this blanket waiver to provide “maximum flexibility for student-athletes during the pandemic.”

More from Division I Council's decision allowing transfer student-athletes in all sports to compete immediately: https://t.co/DyYbxiHvMT pic.twitter.com/LwtpE7jXCi — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) December 16, 2020

Young was a three-year starter in the defensive backfield at Arizona before transferring to WVU over the summer. He logged more than 150 tackles and five interceptions while making 29 starts.

However, Young will not share the gridiron with a fellow transfer during the bowl game: former Wildcat-turned-star WVU linebacker Tony Fields has already opted out of the bowl game as he pursues a pro career.

Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/dhme7xxsd2 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) December 13, 2020

The Mountaineers will square off against Tennessee Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl.