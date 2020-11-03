Ferrer-vanGinkel collects another weekly award from the Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — For the second time this season, the lone senior on the WVU women’s soccer roster has been honored by the Big 12 Conference as its Offensive Player of the Week.

Midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel collected this honor after she netted two goals in Friday’s 2-1 win over nationally ranked Kansas.

How good has Ferrer-vanGinkel been this season? She has six goals, matching her career high set as a sophomore in 2018.



She's done that in eight games. In a pandemic. https://t.co/Ktt8gfRirN — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 3, 2020

Ferrer-vanGinkel has six goals to her credit this season, matching a career high she set in 2018 in a fraction of the games. The native of Barcelona, Spain, has also logged a goal or an assist in six of West Virginia’s eight matches in 2020.

The senior’s performance fueled West Virginia’s fifth victory in a row, setting the stage for a decisive clash against TCU Friday at 8 p.m. ET. If WVU wins that contest in Fort Worth, Texas, it will clinch the Big 12 regular season crown for the sixth time in program history.