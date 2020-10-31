Ferrer-vanGinkel’s brace lifts No. 6 Mountaineers over No. 11 Kansas in front of vocal crowd

No. 6 West Virginia women’s soccer nabbed another three points after earning a 2-1 victory over the 11th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at home on Friday night.

The Mountaineers got their lift from an early brace by Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, who is the leading scorer for the Big 12 with now six goals in eight matches. Both of her scores came from Enzi Broussard assists — her first two of the season.

“I thought the team really came out with such enthusiasm and they were so opportunistic to win this game,” said head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “And you could feel it. You could feel just how hard they wanted to be successful and get those two in.”

West Virginia got the early lead in the eighth minute when Broussard cut inside amongst a crowd and found Ferrer-vanGinkel open in front of the net, who finished with ease.

Less than 10 minutes later, the duo would connect again to give WVU a 2-0 lead, which they would hold on to for much of the game.

“You can’t ask enough about Enzi and Steffy, but I thought those first 45 minutes the team really took it to Kansas,” Izzo-Brown said.

The Mountaineers dominated possession, holding the ball for 63 percent of the game. On the flip side, Kansas didn’t register a shot on net until the 75th minute — and it was one that would change the persona of the match.

A swift counter-attack by the Jayhawks set up a corner kick, off of which Rylan Childers was able to find a lane their first score — and shot — of the night.

With the deficit now at just one goal, both teams picked up the urgency. Kansas went on to get another shot on net, but it was collected by Kayza Massey for her only save of the match.

For West Virginia, nine of their 20 shots went on target — but just the early two would get past KU keeper Sarah Peters.

“Of course, we had a couple more chances,” Izzo-Brown said. “I wish we would have finished, but unfortunately we didn’t get that clean sheet and that’s why Kansas is the No. 11 team in the country.”

The Mountaineers had a little extra help coming from outside of the pitch. This contest was the first to which fans were allowed in attendance, and Izzo-Brown said they gave her squad a boost.

“They were great. I don’t know how many were there, but it didn’t matter because I’ve always said Mountaineer Nation brings the electric,” We could feel them. We were so excited for them to be back, and I thought that [first half] was the best half we played, and I’m gonna attribute a lot to them.”

The victory slots West Virginia just one point behind No. 4 TCU for the lead in the Big 12 standings. The two squads are set to meet on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET in a match that will decide the Big 12’s regular season title in Fort Worth.