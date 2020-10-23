Fields to clash with former teammate when Mountaineers, Red Raiders meet

Saturday’s tilt between West Virginia and Texas Tech is filled with unique storylines.

Notably, Jarret Doege will quarterback the Mountaineers in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas. WVU head coach Neal Brown also has ties to that football program, after he served as the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders from 2010-12 and coached Doege’s older brother, Seth.

But those two aren’t the only Mountaineers who will be reunited with familiar faces when these two teams meet Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II will also square off against Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler. Those two players were teammates at Arizona before each transferred during the offseason.

“That was my guy. That was my mike linebacker at Arizona,” Fields said. “It’s gonna be pretty fun. Anytime me and him faced off in practice at Arizona, it was always fun because we’ll talk the most crap to each other, so as soon as me and him see each other, it’s up.”

WVU secondary coach Jahmile Addae coached Fields and Schooler at Arizona, and he said the two athletes were great friends.

“They both will be weirded out for lack of a better term with it all,” Addae said. “From what I can remember, the time that we had them at Arizona — you couldn’t find one without the other. They were always together.”

Fields and Schooler each received freshman All-America accolades in 2017.