For second straight year, WVU lands top in-state recruit in OL Wyatt Milum

Brown on recruiting: "We’re gonna continue to keep the best talent here in West Virginia at home"

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, Neal Brown is bringing the state’s top recruit to WVU.

Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum — the highest-rated recruit in West Virginia and a top-100 prospect in the class of 2021, according to ESPN — inked a National Letter of Intent with WVU Wednesday morning. Milum, a four-star recruit, was pursued by several top programs, including Alabama, but gave a verbal commitment to the Mountaineers in March.

After bringing in the top two recruits in the state last year in defensive lineman Sean Martin and offensive lineman Zach Frazier, Brown continues to adhere to a promise he made on his first day as the head coach of the Mountaineers: bringing the state’s top homegrown athletes to WVU.

“That’s going to continue to be a focus of ours, those relationships,” Brown said. “We’re gonna continue to keep the best talent here in West Virginia at home, and that’s always been our intention.”

Milum fills a need for WVU, as Brown wants to build depth on the offensive line. It’s also a possibility that he could play immediately, just like Frazier, who became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for West Virginia in roughly four decades.

Brown thinks Milum could become a dominant force in gold and blue.

“They’ve done a really good job at Spring Valley developing offensive linemen. I don’t know if it’s something in the water there or what, but they’ve had a lot of big kids come out of there, and Wyatt’s the latest one,” Brown said. “He’s a kid that I think can be a long-time starter here at West Virginia, can be really one of the high-level tackles in the Big 12, and somebody that was a must-get for us.”

Along with Milum and Martin, junior defensive lineman Dante Stills is another current Mountaineer who was also the state’s top prospect in his class, according to 247Sports.

Milum is also rated as the top recruit in WVU’s 2021 signing class, according to multiple recruiting services.