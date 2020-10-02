Here’s what’s coming up this week on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back at home at Milan Puskar Stadium this week to face the Baylor bears. Before kickoff, tune in for another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU football leading up to kickoff at Noon ET.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Tony and Neal Brown discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers when they fell 27-13 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Coach Brown will discuss some high points against OSU, as well as the improvements needed to be made before facing Baylor. Coach Brown will also touch on personnel for the Bears including Charlie Brewer, Trestan Ebner, John Lovett and head coach Dave Aranda.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They will discuss the Mountaineers’ play against Oklahoma State, and what will need to do to match up against Baylor. They will also touch on the decision made earlier in the week by WVU to permit fans at 25 percent capacity for the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

Dr. Clay Marsh joins the program this weekend to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it’s being managed across West Virginia.

Nick chats with analyst Jed Drenning to get his analysis on WVU’s play against Oklahoma State and how the Mountaineers will need to shape up before the Bears arrive in Morgantown.

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down some footage from the game against Oklahoma State in this week’s Wolf’s Den. Wolfman will also bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

Scott Nolte will give his keys to a victory over the Bears in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.