Iowa State attempts late comeback, but Mountaineers survive for five-set victory

West Virginia volleyball put itself back in the win column with a 3-2 win at home over Iowa State on Friday night.

The Mountaineers got a big boost from Briana Lynch, who continued her strong senior campaign with a match-high 17.5 points against the Cyclones.

The first set had an even start to it, each team trading the lead until it was tied at 15. Lynch found a kill for WVU’s 16th point of the set, giving her squad a lead they never let go of. Her first five points came in the first set.

WVU coasted for a win in the second set. Setter Lacey Zerwas was a key for the Mountaineers, racking up nine assists as WVU took the set with authority, 25-15. Zerwas finished with 46 assists.

The third, however, was not quite as easy for the Mountaineers. The Cyclones’ Candelaria Herrera got the bulk of her 14.5 points for the match in this set, leading ISU to stay neck and neck with West Virginia.

After a 16-16 tie, the Mountaineers began to pull away from the Cyclones — but they got stuck at 24 points, allowing ISU to come right back from eight points down and tie it up. After trading points again, Iowa State came up victorious in set 3, 27-25.

That 24-16 lead in the third set seemed to swing momentum right to Iowa State.

The fourth went strongly in the hands of the Cyclones. ISU freshman Alexis Engelbrecht scored the Cyclones all the way to a 19-10 lead, with the visitors eventually growing victorious by a wide 25-11 margin.

The fifth set went to West Virginia 15-10. With the score tied at 4, Kristen Lux helped jump the Mountaineers in front to pull away from the Cyclones with a pair of early kills. Natali Petrova would eventually seal the deal for the Mountaineers with her 11th kill of the match, assisted by Izzy Enna.

Lynch was one of three Mountaineers to amass double-digit points, as Petrova slotted in with 11.5 points and Lux with 11. Herrera led the Cyclones with 14.5.

The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will face one another again on Saturday night for the second half of their back to back. The action starts at 4 p.m. and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.