Isaiah Cottrell out for season with torn Achilles tendon

WVU freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is out for the rest of the 2020-21 season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in the Mountaineers’ victory over Northeastern on Tuesday.

The injury occurred early in the contest on an off-ball play in the first half. Cottrell appeared to step awkwardly on his left foot and subsequently limped off the floor.

“Everyone associated with Mountaineer Basketball is saddened by the news that we received on Isaiah,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Isaiah is a great teammate, a wonderful kid and a hard worker who will do everything asked of him to get back to 100 percent and back on the court.”

Cottrell was an important depth piece to Huggins’s bench, giving valuable minutes when the Mountaineers’ marquee big men needed time off the floor. He finished the season averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The Las Vegas native was the top-ranked recruit in Huggins’s 2020 class. Coming out of Huntington Prep, he was four-star caliber prospect that ranked in the top-80 nationally.