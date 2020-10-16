Gold and Blue Nation

Les Miles announces he will not be traveling to Morgantown for WVU’s matchup with Kansas

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas head coach Les Miles will not be traveling to Morgantown with his team after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, the coach announced on Twitter.

Despite clearance to travel from Kansas Team Health, Miles cited the unknowns around the coronavirus as his reason for staying in Lawrence.

“While my 10-day isolation window was completed this morning, there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won’t transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday,” Miles said.

Joshua Eargle, KU’s tight ends coach, will act as the team’s head coach in Miles’s place. Eargle has previous head coaching experience at East Texas Baptist, where he put together a 14-16 record between 2013 and 2015.

“I have full trust in my coaching staff and know our student-athletes are in great hands,” Miles added. “I look forward to rejoining the team in-person on Sunday.”

