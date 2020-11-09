LISTEN: Brown, Patterson discuss upcoming matchup between WVU and TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With three games to go this season, it’s clear that WVU football gets results at home, but has failed to on the road. The Mountaineers are a perfect 4-0 at Milan Puskar Stadium, but winless in road games at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Texas.

Head coach Neal Brown, though, doesn’t think West Virginia is a bad road team.

On the Big 12’s weekly conference call, Brown explained that he believes West Virginia’s road losses are due to facing quality opponents, not because the team is ill-prepared to play away from Morgantown.

“I think we’re handling the travel well,” Brown said. “I think if we weren’t, it would show up in a bigger way than it is. All three losses happen to be on the road, but they’ve all been one-possession games under four minutes.”

The Mountaineers will be back on their home turf Saturday for a noon kick against TCU. Listen to more thoughts from the head coach at the top of this page.

While Brown called TCU head coach Gary Patterson the top defensive mind in the Big 12, Patterson also praised West Virginia’s defense and its talented front. Listen to Patterson’s comments from the weekly conference call below: