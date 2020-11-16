LISTEN: Matt Moore says TCU win was good “in all three phases”

A pair of Mountaineers has been tabbed after their strong performances in West Virginia's 24-6 win against TCU on Saturday.

Safety Tykee Smith was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after racking up nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a game-sealing interception against the Horned Frogs. The pick was Smith's second of the season, tying Alonzo Addae for the team's lead.