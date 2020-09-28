LISTEN: Neal Brown, Dave Aranda set stage for Saturday’s Big 12 tilt

Neal Brown looked ahead to West Virginia’s game three matchup with Baylor Monday on the Big 12’s weekly teleconference.

The second-year WVU head coach said the Bears were impressive in their 47-14 win over Kansas Saturday — a game that happened to be both Baylor’s first of 2020 and head coach Dave Aranda’s first in charge of that program.

“A team that jumps out at you on film because they play with a toughness, they play with an edge, they play extremely hard,” Brown said. “I thought they had a really good outing in their first game.”

The head coach of the Mountaineers also closed the book on the loss to Oklahoma State, praised Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer and shared his thoughts on playing a road game in front of a partial capacity crowd. Listen to his remarks at the top of this page.

Aranda also discussed this matchup, and shared his thoughts on his first victory as a head coach:

The Mountaineers host Baylor Saturday at noon ET. WVU will not allow spectators to attend the contest as a COVID-19 precaution.