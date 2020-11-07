LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (4-2) at No. 22 Texas (4-2)

West Virginia football has a challenge ahead of them on Saturday afternoon when they head to Austin for a Big 12 clash against 22nd-ranked Texas.

Both squads are coming off huge wins for their respective seasons from a week ago. The Mountaineers defeated then-16th ranked Kansas State in convincing fashion, while the Longhorns came out on top of No. 6 Oklahoma State on the road.

2ND QUARTER

13:44: Despite an 8-yard completion on 1st and 10 from Doege to Winston Wright, the drive stops there. West Virginia punts and gives Texas field position on the 19 yard line.

FIELD GOAL TEXAS (10-7) – 14:55: Cameron Dicker inches the Longhorns ahead of the Mountaineers with a 34-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Texas is on fourth down in field goal position. The contest is tied at 7.

2:19: West Virginia gets a six-yard drive but they can only get 9 yards. The Mountaineers punt and pin Texas on their own 11.

5:22: West Virginia comes up with a big turnover on downs. Ehlinger connects with Kai Jarmon on third down, getting the Longhorns right to the sticks. Texas opts to give it to Robinson on fourth, but he is stopped at the line. West Virginia takes over on their own 39.

5:56: The Longhorns pin WVU deep in their own territory on this drive, forcing WVU to start on their own 3 yard line. The Mountaineers call three straight runs, including a touch pass to TJ Simmons on third down — but they end up going three and out. Texas starts on the opposing 48 yard line.

7:26: Bijan Robinson is still a threat for the Longhorns. He took the first snap of this drive 18 yards while shrugging off Mountaineer tacklers with a simple (but effective) stiff arm. They are forced to punt, though, after just 4 plays.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 8:58: The Mountaineers answer just a few minutes later. While the run game took a few snaps to get going, Doege’s arm is clearly warmed up — he makes four completions in his opening drive, including a 38-yard connection over the back shoulder of Winston Wright. Leddie Brown ultimately puts it away from 12 yards out to tie it up.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (7-0) – 12:35: The Longhorns strike swiftly. Running back Bijan Robinson starts the contest with a statement, taking the ball 54 yards on the ground on the first play of the game. Six plays later, Sam Ehlinger connects with Brennan Eagles from 7 yards out to open the scoring.

Texas receives the opening kickoff. We are underway.