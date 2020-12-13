McBride drops 20 points as No. 11 West Virginia squishes No. 19 Richmond in offensive clinic

11th-ranked West Virginia men’s basketball earned its first ranked win of the season after throttling No. 19 Richmond at home on Sunday, 87-71.

Deuce McBride led the Mountaineers to a big first half performance in which WVU sunk 65.7 percent of their shots, with the guard himself eclipsing double-digits with just one miss. He finished the contest with a game-high 20 points.

West Virginia took control of the game early. After trading the lead with the Spiders for the first several minutes, they snuck ahead at the 14-minute mark of the first half and never looked back. McBride was the motor of the offense, but seven different Mountaineers put their name in the scoring column.

The domination came despite a slight deficit on the boards, as Richmond out-rebounded WVU by three.

Although the game was in WVU’s hands for most of the period, momentum really swung in West Virginia’s favor in the final two minutes. Derek Culver found the net to kick off an 11-0 run that was filled with highlights, including an alley-oop from Taz Sherman to Oscar Tshiebwe. Richmond’s Tyler Burton broke the streak with a layup in the final seconds, but WVU took a 22-point lead into halftime.

The Mountaineers picked up right where they left off, opening with an 11-1 run to extend their lead to 30 points — the highest it would be all game.

West Virginia was able to coast for much of the second half, but made up their deficit on the boards. By the final buzzer, the Mountaineers had a one-rebound edge over Richmond, led by Derek Culver’s 11 in his third double-double of the season.

Five Mountaineers scored double-digits — McBride, Sherman (15 points), Tshiebwe (12), Sean McNeil (12) and Culver (10).

“I think Deuce looks terrific,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We’re surprised when he doesn’t [play well on offense] because he’s versatile — he’s a guy that can shoot it off the bounce, he can shoot it off the catch, he can play with his back to the basket. I mean, he’s a versatile scorer.”

While much of WVU’s offense came from the inside (41 percent of its points came in the paint), it also had an uncharacteristically good day from deep. WVU shot 8-of-14 from behind the three-point line, with four different players connecting for three.

Huggins still saw some room for improvement in his team’s offense. He said his team was dribbling too much — and without enough of a purpose, which helped contribute to the Mountaineers’ 12 turnovers.

“It’s like a disease,” he said. “It’s all-encompassing. It makes you do things you shouldn’t do.”

WVU’s offense was paired with solid play on defense. Richmond shot 40.4 percent from the field and gave up 16 turnovers — its highest total of the season thus far. Burton and Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 14 points each, but shot a combined 10-for-32 on the day.

The victory for West Virginia moves it to 6-1 on the season as they prepare for Big 12 play, which begins on Dec. 18 against Iowa State in Morgantown.