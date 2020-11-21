Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
WV breaks highest recorded deaths in single day
Top Stories
Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check you didn’t receive
Prison inmate dies after fatal assault from inmate
Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories
UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Bucking the trend, Monday’s deer season opening day in West Virginia looks cooler
Video
Top Stories
Large brush fire burns in eastern Kentucky
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Meteor streaks across Texas sky
Video
November swings continue: Cold to hot … dry to rainy
Video
Winters are actually getting warmer and we’re seeing less snow
Fire danger increases Thursday due to winds and dry conditions
Video
Traffic
Toys for Tots 2020
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State postponed hours before start
Top Stories
No. 15 W. Virginia, N. Iowa to meet in South Dakota
WV prep football Class AAA Quarterfinal cancellation confusion: We answer your questions
Video
Ironton Tigers receive proper sendoff before the state championship game
Video
Brees to miss at least 3 games after Saints place him on IR
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 21, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
Video
Coronavirus vaccine could come ‘within weeks,’ White House says
Video
Experts caution House committee against Trump’s troop drawdowns
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football
Video
Chase Behrndt: the quarterback of the offensive line
Video
No. 14 Mountaineer volleyball makes history
No. 14 WVU volleyball drops match at OU
WVU football can still sneak into the Big 12 title game. Here are its paths to victory
Creighton pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
No. 14 WVU volleyball caps off historic season with two-game road stint at Oklahoma
Video
WVU men’s basketball’s season opener vs. Youngstown State postponed
Video
Oscar Tshiebwe named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Watch All 12 Playbook! Another light schedule but big implications for the Big 12 Championship
Video
Perrin joins Mountaineer rifle team
For Mountaineers, eligibility relief could be a luxury — but the focus is on the season
Video
Jordan Brewster leads list of Mountaineers receiving All-Big 12 honors
LISTEN: Mike Carey looks ahead to 2020-21 season
Video
Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special debuts this weekend on TV stations throughout West Virginia
Texas A&M drops out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Tony Fields II receives invite to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Brown: Run game has improved, but there’s still work to do
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown lays out game plan for WVU’s open week
Video
Josh Chandler-Semedo’s availability still up in the air for Oklahoma game
Adams places second at U23 Nationals
TJ Simmons, Tykee Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors
Video
Six-day window in effect for WVU football game vs. Oklahoma
LISTEN: Matt Moore says TCU win was good “in all three phases”
Video
NCAA planning bubble for men’s basketball tournament
Big 12 announces championship game will be played Dec. 19
WVU baseball announces newest signing class
Doege staying sharp, spreading the wealth as Mountaineers clinch at least a .500 regular season
Banged up Brown played vital role in win vs. Horned Frogs
VIDEO: Neal Brown says Mountaineers’ play in TCU win was “West Virginia football”
Video
Mountaineers thump TCU to stay perfect at home
Video
FINAL: West Virginia takes down TCU, 24-6
No. 1 Texas defeats No. 13 West Virginia in straight sets in Morgantown
Video
Breaking down this weekend’s matchup on The Neal Brown Show
West Virginia’s undefeated home record on the line as they host TCU
Video
VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”
Video
WVU men’s basketball fills last scholarship with signing of Ohio guard Kobe Johnson
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to 2020-21 slate
Video
WVU hosts TCU on Military Appreciation Day
Video
No. 13 Mountaineers fall to No. 1 Texas in four sets at home
Video
Watch: All 12 Playbook: Teams have bye week before crucial matchups in fight for Big 12 Championship
Video
VIDEO: Kysre Gondrezick says she feels faster and lighter after offseason work
Video
TCU at West Virginia: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
Video
Izzo-Brown adds 11 signees
No. 13 WVU meets No. 1 Texas in home fall finale
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Mountaineer defense needs to step up against TCU rushing attack
“Committed” Mountaineer volleyball squad on track for best season in Big 12 era
Video
WVU volleyball re-enters rankings at No. 13
Mountaineers prepare for QB run game and TCU’s elusive Duggan
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
WV breaks highest recorded deaths in single day
Charleston chemical plant abruptly closes, 30 people impacted
Video
Prison inmate dies after fatal assault from inmate
WV prep football Class AAA Quarterfinal cancellation confusion: We answer your questions
Video
Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check you didn’t receive
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News