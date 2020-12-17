Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Three West Virginia football players headlined a slew of honors from the Big 12 Conference after the 2020 regular season.

Two Mountaineers — defensive tackle Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields II — were given top individual honors, while running back Leddie Brown was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, along with the aforementioned duo. Stills was named defensive lineman of the year, while Fields was named newcomer of the year.

Stills is the first WVU student-athlete to be named defensive lineman of the year after making 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in his senior campaign. The Fairmont native was also named a semifinalist for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Award, which recognizes the personal character of the student-athlete alongside his exploits on the field.

Fields turned out to be one of the biggest additions to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer from Arizona, leading the Big 12 with 88 tackles (the 27th-highest total in the nation), while adding an interception, a sack and three tackles for loss.

The WVU run game saw a massive resurgence spearheaded by Brown, who ran for a career-high 945 rushing yards and nine touchdowns (just part of his 1,145 all-purpose yards). He’s totaled the 11th-most rushing yards in the nation and averages 105 yards per contest. He was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week after dashing for 195 yards against Kansas — an average of 10.8 yards every attempt — with two total touchdowns as the Mountaineers took the Jayhawks down, 38-17.

On top of the top honors for those three, four Mountaineers — wideout Winston Wright Jr., guard Mike Brown, defensive end Akheem Mesidor and safety Alonzo Addae all earned nods for the All-Big 12 second team. Center Chase Behrndt, guard Zach Frazier, cornerback Dreshun Miller, defensive end Jeffery Pooler Jr., spear Tykee Smith, defensive end Dante Stills and tackle Brandon Yates all received honorable mentions.