Mountaineers named fall Scholar All-America Teams

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been recognized for their academic excellence in the classroom this fall, as the two squads have been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team.



The women’s team earned the honor for the 26th consecutive semester after recording a cumulative grade-point average of 3.62. The men earned a team GPA of 3.49 to collect the honor for the seventh consecutive semester and the eighth time in the last nine semesters.



“These teams have accepted every challenge handed to them since we returned in August,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “I’m very proud of their commitment to their academics, and their fall GPAs reflect their hard work. For our men’s team to have the highest GPA in the Big 12 is a great accomplishment for them.”



In addition to the Mountaineers, every Big 12 men’s and women’s swimming and diving program was named a Scholar All-America Team by the CSCAA. The West Virginia men’s team had the highest GPA among Big 12 schools, while the women ranked third among conference foes.



The award, presented twice a year, recognizes college swimming and diving teams who achieved a cumulative semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. More than 450 institutions earned the honor for the Fall 2020 semester, while 17 teams collected the award for the first time in program history.



Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. Its mission is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy and professional development.



