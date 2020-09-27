New season for WVU golf begins Monday

The West Virginia University golf team will begin its 2020-21 campaign Monday at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The two-day tournament will only feature Big 12 Conference teams, and it will be used to determine seeding for the Big 12 Fall Series a few days later, outside of Houston.

“We are excited to open up our season at a historic PGA Tour venue, Colonial Country Club,” coach Sean Covich said. “Colonial has hosted a PGA Tour event every year since 1946 and was the site of the Tour’s return to competition earlier this summer.”

Golfers will hit the links starting at 9 a.m. ET and will play 36 holes on Monday with the final 18 on Tuesday. Colonial Country Club is a par-70 course playing at 7,204 yards.

Six golfers – three returners and three freshmen – will represent WVU in Texas. Junior Mark Goetz headlines the Mountaineers in the No. 1 spot, followed by freshman Jackson Davenport and junior Logan Perkins, in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Sophomore Kurtis Grant will be in the No. 4 position, while freshmen Olivier Ménard and Will Stakel will be at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

All schools will be playing together with two threesomes each. Davenport, Grant and Ménard will tee off at 10:24 a.m. ET, while Goetz, Perkins and Stakel will tee off at 10:33 a.m. ET. Tee times for WVU’s threesomes in the afternoon will be at 3:24 p.m. ET and 3:33 p.m. ET, respectively.

“We are going to be young this year and not very deep, but that’s okay,” Covich added. “That means these young guys are going to get a lot of experience. To open at a PGA Tour venue against teams from the best conference in collegiate golf, our guys are so excited to get the season underway.”

Covich announced earlier this month that senior Etienne Papineau had season-ending knee surgery. Papineau holds the school record for lowest tournament total (203) and played in 42 career tournaments (second in school history).

Last year during the fall season, WVU earned the program’s first-ever Top 25 ranking, coming in at No. 25 in the first Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll of the season. The spring season was cut short after three events due to COVID-19.

Results will be available at Golfstat.com.