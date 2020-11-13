No. 13 Mountaineers fall to No. 1 Texas in four sets at home

Logan Eggleston was too much for No. 13 West Virginia as it fell to top-ranked Texas in four sets in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers got yet another strong effort from Briana Lynch, who notched 11 kills and completed 41.7 percent of her hits.

“Texas is a good team — they’re a great team,” said WVU coach Reed Sunahara. “It’s tough, and we’re trying different things and we’re trying to find ways to score. They’re physical, and they present a lot of problems for their opponents.”

West Virginia held the Longhorns off for the first set. Lynch earned the bulk of her scoring with 6 points, while the Mountaineers owned set one 25-21.

Eggleston gave the Longhorns a massive boost in set two, which helped move the match in Texas’s favor. They convincingly took set two 25-15.

In fact, the opener was the last time West Virginia scored 20 or more points. Texas went on to win sets three and four 25-17 and 25-15.

Including Eggleston, four Longhorns scored in double-digits. Lynch and Kristin Lux were the only double-digit scorers for West Virginia.

“We need more of [Briana],” “If our passing gets better, then we can set her a little bit more, and utilize what she brings from an offensive standpoint.”

Another bright spot for the Mountaineers was captain and setter Lacey Zerwas, who added 33 assists.

On the flip side, however, there were obvious struggles for West Virginia, especially on offense. The Mountaineers racked up 30 hitting errors in the match, while the Longhorns kept theirs down at just 8.

“We’ve got to definitely fix some problems. “I mean, we didn’t help ourselves for sure by having 30 hitting errors.”

The loss moves West Virginia to 7-6 on the season, and bumps Texas to a still-undefeated 14-0. The two squads meet again on Friday at 6 p.m. in Morgantown, and the match will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.