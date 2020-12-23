No. 9 from ’20: WVU hosts Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships

West Virginia has been undergoing a massive overhaul of its athletic facilities, and one of the early beneficiaries of this was the Mountaineer swimming and diving team, who moved into their new $48 million Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in 2019.

Just months later, WVU got to show off their shiny new home to their conference opponents when they hosted them at the Big 12 Championships for the first time in history in February. Some Mountaineers got to add some shine to their trophy cabinets as well, collecting 11 medals during the three-day event. The coaches got some love too, as WVU diving coach Michael Grapner was named the Co-Men’s Diving Coach of the competition.

In the end, WVU’s men’s team finished in second, while the women finished fifth.

At the final tally, Texas completed a sweep of the competition, with its men’s squad winning all 21 of its championships for the first time since 2017.