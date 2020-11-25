Oklahoma at West Virginia football game postponed

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. As usual, Riley is taking his time naming a starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma has been postponed.

The contest was moved to Dec. 12 after Oklahoma was unable to meet the Big 12’s COVID-19 thresholds.

“I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend’s game,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We will now look forward to honoring our seniors and hosting the Sooners on Dec 12.”

The game will still be played in Morgantown with information on the kick time and television network to be announced at a later date.

The tilt was set to have major implications within the Big 12 standings. The Sooners are coming off a big win over Oklahoma State which placed them second in the standings with a 5-2 league record, just one game behind Iowa State. West Virginia, coming off a bye, sits two games behind the Cyclones with a 4-3 record.