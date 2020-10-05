OL Hubbard tweets NCAA has granted eligibility waiver

WVU football could soon have more depth on its offensive line.

Redshirt freshman lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard tweeted Monday that the NCAA has approved his eligibility waiver. Hubbard, a Pennsylvania native, transferred from Virginia to WVU during the offseason.

Thanks the the NCAA for granting my waiver for the 2020 season🙏🏽💯. I’m going to continue to grind each week and learn #TrustTheClimb — Ja'Quay hubbard (@Jhubb3366) October 5, 2020

The Mountaineers have played multiple freshmen on the offensive line this season. Both redshirt freshman Brandon Yates and true freshman Zach Frazier started in West Virginia’s 27-21 win over Baylor. Frazier, a West Virginia native, is the first true freshman to start on the Mountaineer offensive line in over 40 years.

Hubbard is listed at 6’5” and weighs 335 pounds, according to the WVU roster.