It’s here! Mountaineer football is back, and get ready for kickoff with Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on mountaineer football leading up to kickoff against Eastern Kentucky University at Noon ET.

Nick and Amanda welcome you in for the first episode of Mountaineer GameDay for the 2020 season. They discuss the Big 12 preseason poll and other Big 12 football games happening this week. Anjelica will catch up with Head Coach Neal Brown for an exclusive interview in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will also join to give his game day weather report in the GameDay Weather, brought to you by Encova Insurance: