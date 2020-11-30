Rescheduled game between WVU and Oklahoma now on six-day window

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that a six-day window will be utilized to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Dec. 12 Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game will be played either at noon or 3:30 p.m. ET. The television network and time will be announced after the games of Dec. 5.

The matchup against Oklahoma will be Senior Day, presented by GoMart. Tickets are available online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.

Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.