Status of Cowan, Gmiter still unclear for contest vs. Kansas

Neal Brown isn’t certain yet if starting offensive lineman James Gmiter or linebacker VanDarius Cowan will be available for Saturday’s matchup with Kansas, but he hopes to have a clearer picture of each player’s status later in the week.

Gmiter, a redshirt sophomore, missed the Baylor game after testing positive for COVID-19. Brown expects to know more about Gmiter’s status as early as Wednesday.

Cowan, a redshirt junior who transferred to WVU from Alabama in 2018, left the Oklahoma State game with an injury and did not play against the Bears, but Brown was optimistic that Cowan would rejoin the team this week.

“VanDarius has not practiced yet,” Brown said during his Tuesday video conference. “He’s gonna try in a limited capability today, and we’ll see how that goes.”

Cowan has only appeared in four games for WVU over the last two seasons. He played in a pair of contests in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury last October against Iowa State.

Brown noted that he may be able to provide another update on both players Thursday during his weekly radio show.