Stills Named Walter Camp All-American

West Virginia University senior defensive tackle Darius Stills was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America second team, as announced by the organization.

Stills, the 2020 Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, becomes the 24th Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team. It’s the fifth straight year and sixth of the past seven a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Stills also is WVU’s 46th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 109 All-Americans overall.

With Stills earning these honors, he becomes the first WVU defensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since 1924 and fifth overall.

Stills was an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press. He was named a first-team All-America selection by Associated Press, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report and ESPN and second team by Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and The Athletic.



Stills finished the 2020 season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He also registered 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Stills was a semifinalist for the 2020 Lott Impact Award, given to college football’s top defensive player on and off the field and a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Co-Big 12 Player of the Week (Oct. 6) when he registered four tackles, including three unassisted tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss against Baylor.

This is the 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team – the nation’s oldest All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the Second Team.

In all, 35 different schools from 11 conferences were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams.