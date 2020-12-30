Stills, Smith Named FWAA All-Americans

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Alonzo Addae (4) after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore spear Tykee Smith and senior defensive tackle Darius Stills were named to Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Second Team, as announced by the organization.

Stills, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honoree by the coaches and the AP, was named a first-team All-America selection by Associated Press, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report and ESPN and second team by The Athletic. Smith, an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the AP, was named to Pro Football Focus’ First Team All-America squad, Sporting News’ Second Team and the AP All-America Third Team.

Smith and Stills become the first Mountaineers to earn FWAA All-America honors at their positions, and are the first FWAA All-Americans since Yodny Cajuste was honored in 2018. The duo becomes the 15th and 16th WVU players to be honored by the FWAA, third pair to be honored in the same year and sixth and seventh Mountaineers to earn a spot on second team.

Stills finished the 2020 regular season with 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He also registered 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Stills was a semifinalist for the 2020 Lott Impact Award, given to college football’s top defensive player on and off the field, and a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Co-Big 12 Player of the Week (Oct. 6) when he registered four tackles, including three unassisted tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss against Baylor.

Smith is tied for the team lead in interceptions (2), second in tackles for loss (8.0) and tied for second in tackles (61) and solo tackles (33). He finished with six or more tackles in the final eight games of the season, including a season-high nine tackles against TCU. He had two tackles for loss against Kansas and Texas Tech and registered an interception that led WVU to the double-overtime victory against Baylor.

West Virginia (5-4) faces Army-West Point (9-2) in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, December 31, at 4 p.m., ET and will be televised by ESPN.

West Virginia FWAA All-America First Team Selections

2014 – Mario Alford, KR

2012 – Stedman Bailey, WR

2007 – Ryan Stanchek, OL

2006 – Dan Mozes, OC and Steve Slaton, RB

2003 – Grant Wiley, LB

1996 – Canute Curtis, LB

1994 – Todd Sauerbrun, P

1982 – Darryl Talley, LB

1955 – Sam Huff, DT

West Virginia FWAA All-America Second Team Selections