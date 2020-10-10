The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5

The Mountaineers are in their second open week of the 2020 season, but Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers when they resume play against Kansas next week.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the Mountaineers 27-21 victory last week against Baylor. Coach Brown touches on the “gritty” double-overtime win and how important it was after coming off a loss against Oklahoma State. Coach Brown also discusses the defenses dominating play over Baylor, especially during third down plays. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. This week Nick and Anjelica discuss the impressive play by the Mountaineers against Baylor. They will also discuss Darius Stills’ national recognition for his play against the Bears, and look at the current standings for the Big 12 Conference. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also join the program to bring you his Big Hit of the Week, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration:

Scott Nolte brings you his keys during the bye week, and breaking down WVU’s play against Baylor. See Scott’s keys in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Chad Scott chats with Anjelica on WVU’s improved ground games. Scott touches on Leddie Brown’s performance in the 2020 campaign, and what he has done in the off-season to make him the RB that he is this season:

WVU will resume play against Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium, they will also be allowing fan attendance at 25 percent capacity. 15,000 fans will be able to attend the Oct. 17 home game. WVU Associate Athletic Director April Messerly joins the program to break down the decision to allow fans for the upcoming home contest:

The Wolfman is back to breakdown the WVU defense’s lights out play against Baylor. Wolfman will be breaking down some big hits from Darius Stills in last week’s play. See all of Still’s best plays in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

WVU has accumulated 531 rushing yards in just three games of the 2020 campaign. Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield have been responsible for a large portion of those rushing yards. Brown and Sinkfield discuss their personal growth and their expectations for this season:

In the second Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses the focus on offense during the open week. Coach Brown touches on eliminating selfish penalties for the Mountaineers to avoid setbacks. Brown also discusses playing five straight games coming off of the second open week of the season: