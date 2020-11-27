This week on The Neal Brown Show: An unexpected open week for the Mountaineers

Coming up this weekend on a very unique edition of the Neal Brown Show, we’re discussing the breaking news that hit earlier in the week — WVU’s clash versus Oklahoma has been postponed to Dec. 12 in Morgantown. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell break down the news and more on a brand-new episode coming up this weekend.

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner Gold and Blue Nation Executive Producer Kevon Wilson chats with Coach Neal Brown to get his initial reaction to the news of the Sooners being unable meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds in order to make the trip to Morgantown this weekend. Coach Brown discusses the preparation that went into getting ready for Oklahoma to enter Milan Puskar Stadium, how the Mountaineers will adjust their plans and more.

WVU quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan also joins the Neal Brown show to discuss Jarret Doege’s performance this year in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance. Reagan also discusses preparing for the future with freshman quarterback Garrett Greene.

Anjelica Trinone breaks down the news of clash between WVU and OU being moved to that Dec. 12 date and more in this week’s ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone.

Senior linebacker Tony Fields II has been a force for the Mountaineer defense. We caught up with Fields to discuss his career in football and his career plans for when he’s ready to stop playing the game.

Nick Farrell caught up with analyst Jed Drenning before the news to preview the matchup between the Mountaineer and the Sooners.

Scott Nolte brings you his keys to a victory over the Sooners in this week’s Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

The Wolfman is back to bring you a breakdown of the Stills Brother’s best plays so far this season in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. Wolfman will also bring you a big hit from offensive linemen James Gmiter and Zach Frazier in this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

The Gold and Blue Nation Team will also highlight some of the best plays so far this season. From an overtime touchdown from Leddie Brown to an interception from Darius Stills, see some of the biggest plays made so far this season from the Mountaineers.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.