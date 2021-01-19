Tickets on Sale for 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – Ticket sales for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship begin on Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

The Big 12 Championship returns to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the fifth consecutive year on March 6-7. The wrestlers participating in the Big 12 Championship will compete for berths into the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Last season, redshirt junior Noah Adams was crowned a Big 12 champion at 197 pounds, earning WVU’s first individual conference title since 2017.

All-session tickets go on sale, Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. ET, and will be available online at BOKcenter.com. General admission reserved tickets start as low as $49, while reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. All fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected POD group, available in select section groupings of two, three, four, five, six and eight seats.

A limited number of suites are available for purchase for this event. Price varies by location and includes all-session tickets. For inquiries, contact Leah Taber at ltaber@asmtulsa.com.

2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship Ticket Prices



General Admission Reserved $49.00

Reserved $69.00

Premium Reserved $89.00

Club $109.00

2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship Schedule (times are subject to change)

Saturday, March 6

Session 1: Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches – 11 a.m. CT

Session 2: Semifinal & Consolation Quarterfinal Matches – 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 7

Session 3: Consolation Semifinals, Third & Fifth Place Matches – 11 a.m. CT

Session 4: Championship Matches – 6 p.m. CT

