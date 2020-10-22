Tracking the Addae family connection and more on The Neal Brown Show this week

The Mountaineers are on the road again headed to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. The Gold and Blue Nation team will bring you another episode of the Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before the 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the Mountaineers’ 38-14 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. Coach Brown discusses his disappointment in WVU’s special teams performance against Kansas. Coach Brown will also touch on facing the Red Raiders and QB Jarret Doege’s return to his hometown of Lubbock. All this and more coming up in the two-part Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. They discuss the Mountaineers’ victory over Kansas, the three Mountaineer players to receive accolades from the Big 12 this week and Jarret Doege’s thoughts on returning to Lubbock to play against the team his brother, Seth, led back in 2012.

Dr. E. Gordon Gee joins the program to give an update on the students return to campus due to the coronavirus. Dr. Gee will also touch on the spectators return to Milan Puskar Stadium and described the return as a “success.”

Back in 2005, you could find Jahmile Addae in the secondary of Milan Puskar Stadium breaking up passes wearing the number four on his shirt. In 2020, you can find another Addae on the field wearing the same number making tackled and intercepting the opposing offense. Coach Addae and his cousin, Alonzo, discuss their family ties, and how football is a contributing factor to their relationship.

Sideline analyst Jed Drenning will also join the program to give his analysis on the Mountaineers. Drenning discusses how the Mountaineers need to improve to make a difference from the 2019 outcome against the Red Raiders, how the defense can create negative plays against the team leading the Big 12 in sack avoidance and improvements in special teams.

Soctt Nolte is back to give his keys to a win over Texas Tech in this week’s Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston. Scott discusses continuous success in the run game for the Mountaineers. He also highlights the WVU defense leading the NCAA in total defense.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to give his breakdown on the Mountaineers rocking the Jayhawks back to Lawrence in this week’s Wolf’s Den, presented by Little General. The Wolfman will also bring you the biggest hits against the Jayhawks in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.