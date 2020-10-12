Gold and Blue Nation

TV network change announced for WVU football vs. Kansas

by: Nick Farrell

West Virginia’s Oct. 17 home game against Kansas will now be televised on FOX, the Big 12 Conference has announced. 

The game was originally scheduled to air on FS1, but that was changed Monday afternoon. Kickoff is still set for Saturday at noon ET. 

Historically, the Mountaineers have owned this series against the Jayhawks, winning eight of nine in series history. WVU defeated KU 29-24 last season in Lawrence, Kansas, and topped the Jayhawks 38-22 in 2018 in the most recent meeting at Milan Puskar Stadium. 

Kansas head coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but still intends to coach Saturday’s game in Morgantown. Listen remarks from WVU head coach Neal Brown and KU defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot from the Big 12’s weekly teleconference here. 

