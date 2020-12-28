Two Mountaineers earn All-America status from Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior defensive tackle Darius Stills and sophomore spear Tykee Smith were named to the Associated Press All-America First and Third Teams, respectively, as announced by the organization.

Stills, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and All-Big 12 First-Team honoree by the coaches and the AP, was named a first-team All-American selection by USA Today, Bleacher Report and ESPN and second team by The Athletic. Smith was named to Pro Football Focus’ First Team All-America squad and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the AP.

Stills becomes the first Mountaineer to earn AP All-America First Team honors since Tavon Austin was honored in 2012. He, and Smith, mark the first set of WVU players to earn a spot on one of the three teams since 2018 (David Long Jr. – 2nd team, David Sills V – 3rd team), the fifth duo of Mountaineer players to earn a spot on one of the AP teams and 17th and 18th WVU players to earn a spot on the AP team since 2000.

Stills was the first WVU defensive lineman to earn AP First-Team All-America honors in school history and the 11th West Virginia player to earn a selection on the AP first-team.

Stills finished the 2020 regular season with 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He also registered 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Stills was a semifinalist for the 2020 Lott Impact Award, given to college football’s top defensive player on and off the field and a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Co-Big 12 Player of the Week (Oct. 6) when he registered four tackles, including three unassisted tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss against Baylor.

Smith is tied for the team lead in interceptions (2), second in tackles for loss (8.0) and tied for second in tackles (61) and solo tackles (33). He finished with six or more tackles in the final eight games of the season, including a season-high nine tackles against TCU. He had two tackles for loss against Kansas and Texas Tech and registered an interception that led WVU to the double-overtime victory against Baylor

West Virginia (5-4) faces Army-West Point (9-2) in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, December 31, at 4 p.m., ET and will be televised by ESPN.

West Virginia AP All-American First Team Selections