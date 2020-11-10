VIDEO: Ali Jennings talks bouncing back after freshman year

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden’s speech
Top Stories
LA Times to pay $3M to settle journalist discrimination case
Marshall University hosts rededication ceremony to honor the fallen
Video
Election breathes new life into false ‘dead voter’ claims
Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Tampa Bay as Eta starts moving north
Video
Top Stories
Record or near-record heat once again Tuesday before changes take place
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to strengthen as it travels over Gulf of Mexico; Subtropical Storm Theta forms
Tracking the Tropics: Eta bringing heavy rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding to portions of southeast Florida
Video
Nice end to weekend, heavy rain possible midweek
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer
Video
Traffic
Half off Hump Day
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa’s arrest
Top Stories
NFL will reward teams for developing minority coaches/GMs
Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards
Back in Boston, Red Sox’s Cora vows to be above reproach
Cohen promises splashes of cash for Mets — within reason
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Ali Jennings talks bouncing back after freshman year
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in Supreme Court’s hands
Video
Georgia runoff decides which party controls Senate
Video
Biden’s COVID plans supported by US Chamber of Commerce
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Ali Jennings talks bouncing back after freshman year
Video
OT Junior Uzebu announces move to transfer portal
VIDEO: Neal Brown previews TCU matchup
Video
WVU women’s soccer finishes fall at No. 4
Running back Brown questionable for tilt with TCU
WVU women’s hoops unveils schedule, season opens Nov. 27
Huggins: “I would be totally stunned” if WVU isn’t better from 3-point range
Video
WVU basketball to face Georgetown in Big 12-Big East Battle
LISTEN: Brown, Patterson discuss upcoming matchup between WVU and TCU
Video
WVU hoops ranks No. 15 in preseason poll
Esdale reemerges with performance vs. Texas
WVU football vs. TCU set for noon kick on FOX
WVU volleyball completes sweep of Cyclones
WVU completes virtual meet with Notre Dame
VIDEO: TJ Simmons says WVU needs to finish its drives in the red zone
Video
VIDEO: Tony Fields says defense executed game plan “to best of our ability”
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown has no regrets on fourth downs, but “today was on me”
Video
Texas edges WVU as red zone woes foil Mountaineers
Video
FINAL: West Virginia falls to No. 22 Texas, 17-13
Iowa State attempts late comeback, but Mountaineers survive for five-set victory
Video
WVU’s stout defense aims to slow down the top-ranked offense of No. 22 Texas in Austin
Video
West Virginia at No. 22 Texas: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
No. 4 Mountaineers, No. 3 TCU battle for Big 12 title
Video
Derek Culver named to Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list
WVU announces reduced capacity for upcoming basketball season
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Video
#KeysToTheGame: WVU needs to keep the Longhorn offense off the field
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” as season opener draws closer
Video
VIDEO: Forward Kari Niblack says she’s been working on her guard skills this offseason
Video
WVU volleyball welcomes Iowa State for weekend series
Video
Watch: All 12 Playbook: Four teams in the hunt for the conference title
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe, Culver both on the radar for Karl Malone Award
Report: Ohio State pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Mentality and maturity fuel the emergence of WVU’s Dreshun Miller
Video
WVU’s pass-catchers are confident in their quarterback — and the feeling is mutual
Video
VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense
Video
Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings, and Mountaineers rank high
Is WVU vs. Texas a rivalry? Neal Brown doesn’t think so.
Video
WVU women’s soccer moves up to No. 4
Video
Doege joins pair of West Virginia natives on weekly awards list from WVU football
Ferrer-vanGinkel collects another weekly award from the Big 12
Brown on Tonkery TD: “I was super fired up”
Video
Fields earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference
Video
WVU vs. TCU to air on FOX, kick time still undetermined
LISTEN: Brown, Herman set the stage for Big 12 showdown in Austin
Video
In return to lineup, Fields enjoys career day vs. Wildcats
Video
“Physical” Mountaineer defense paved way to upset win vs. K-State
Video
WVU kicker Staley announces he’s out for the season
Video
WVU football game vs. Texas to begin at noon
Video
VIDEO: Bryce Ford-Wheaton talks offensive chemistry after K-State win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
West Virginia joins 16 other GOP dominated states seeking to intervene in Pennsylvania election count
Video
Frank Veltri Dinner will look different this year because of COVID-19
Video
With the Mexican Pizza officially gone, Taco Bell brings back a favorite
WV Fire Marshal’s office identifies man found dead in brush fire
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News