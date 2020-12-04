VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown

The Mountaineers are back on the road hoping to win their first away game this season against No. 9 Iowa State. Before kickoff in Ames, be sure to catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers after two open weeks.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the unexpected open week last week due to Oklahoma being unable to meet the Big 12's COVID-19 threshold. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss personnel for the Cyclones and how the Mountaineers are preparing to match up on the road. .