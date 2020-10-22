VIDEO: Bob Huggins holds first press conference since beginning of preseason

The Mountaineers are on the road again headed to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. The Gold and Blue Nation team will bring you another episode of the Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before the 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the Mountaineers’ 38-14 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. Coach Brown discusses his disappointment in WVU’s special teams performance against Kansas. Coach Brown will also touch on facing the Red Raiders and QB Jarret Doege’s return to his hometown of Lubbock. All this and more coming up in the two-part Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.