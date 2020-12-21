VIDEO: Bob Huggins holds press conference ahead of Kansas clash

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump making appeals to Georgia voters
Top Stories
Virus rules not enforced. Grieving Texas family asks: Why?
Air Force: Blacks are more likely investigated, disciplined
Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains
Campus under shelter-in-place after shots fired near WVSU dorms
Watch
Live Stream
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
A Christmas miracle? White Christmas possible in tri-state
Video
Top Stories
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
Top Stories
Cold Christmas likely – what about a white Christmas?
Video
Beware of heart attacks! Tips on staying safe when shoveling snow
Not-so-wintry weather in southeastern Ohio
Video
Storm update: “Warm wedge” winning out over most of metro area, ice in the mountains of West Virginia
Video
Traffic
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retiring after 21 MLS seasons
Top Stories
No. 13 BYU, UCF bring explosive offenses to Boca Raton Bowl
Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches
Clemson’s Swinney votes CFP opponent Ohio State 11th
Oregon State out of women’s Top 25; Stanford still No. 1
Community
Toys for Tots 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins holds press conference ahead of Kansas clash
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 21, 2020 / 11:54 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2020 / 11:54 AM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
‘It’s late, but we absolutely need it’: Lawmakers reach deal on next round of COVID-19 relief
Video
COVID-19 relief negotiations hit a snag as deadline looms near
Video
Lawmakers concern about suspected Russian hack
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WVU men’s hoops moves up a spot in the AP Top 25
VIDEO: Bob Huggins holds press conference ahead of Kansas clash
Video
West Virginia women’s basketball set to host Ohio on Monday
Gold and Blue Nation Presents: Top 10 from ’20
Video
Brown: Mountaineers excited to cap pandemic-shortened season with trip to Liberty Bowl
Video
DB Young set to make WVU debut in bowl game
Video
UPDATE: Mountaineers, Volunteers to meet in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Video
Huggins assesses early season play of big men Culver, Tshiebwe
Video
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU was “not ready to play” against Iowa State
Video
Sherman comes up big in final minutes to help No. 8 WVU edges Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops falls to Oklahoma State
Video
Here’s what’s coming up on the WVU Coaches Combo Show
Brown, Mountaineers still seeking more signees, transfers to bolster recruiting class
Video
High court agrees to hear former Mountaineer Shawn Alston’s compensation case
Big 12 play opens for No. 8 WVU as Mountaineers host Iowa State
Video
Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops meets Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday
WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule
For second straight year, WVU lands top in-state recruit in OL Wyatt Milum
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says National Signing Day was “big day” for WVU football
Video
#TakeMeHome21 Signing Day Special
#TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day
Video
#TakeMeHome21: Gold and Blue Nation’s primer for National Signing Day
Video
WVU women’s hoops moves Ohio game to Monday
Mountaineer golfers head to prestigious amateur tournaments
WVU women’s hoops vs. Coppin State postponed
WVU hoops climbs inside the top 10
West Virginia coasts to redemption win over James Madison behind Martinez’s double-double
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Video
McBride drops 20 points as No. 11 West Virginia squishes No. 19 Richmond in offensive clinic
Video
Fields to enter 2021 NFL Draft
West Virginia shoots for bounce-back win against James Madison
Video
Huggins, Mountaineers set for top-20 clash with Richmond
Darius Stills declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
Senior Day Spotlight: Departing players reminisce and bid farewell to Mountaineer Nation
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas
Video
WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches
Watch All 12 Playbook: COVID cancels OU vs West Virginia as Big 12 closes out regular season play
Video
WVU football’s regular season finale with Oklahoma canceled
WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday
Neal Brown not putting “pressure” on seniors to use extra year of eligibility
Video
WVU’s home opener against Robert Morris canceled
No. 11 WVU men’s hoops hosts Robert Morris to open home slate
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Campus under shelter-in-place after shots fired near WVSU dorms
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
A Christmas miracle? White Christmas possible in tri-state
Video
Second stimulus checks: Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Moorefield High School in Hardy County will be closed due to COVID-19
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News