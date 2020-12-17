VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State

Three West Virginia football players headlined a slew of honors from the Big 12 Conference after the 2020 regular season.

Two Mountaineers -- defensive tackle Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields II -- were given top individual honors, while running back Leddie Brown was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, along with the aforementioned duo. Stills was named defensive lineman of the year, while Fields was named newcomer of the year.