VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
White House, other top officials to get early vaccine access
Top Stories
Agent: Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
Beshear reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 2,454 new cases as vaccines arrive in KY
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in KY
Terry Kay, author of ‘To Dance With the White Dog,’ dies
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Will you get a white Christmas? Tool lets you plug in your zip code for a forecast
Top Stories
‘Best meteor shower of the year’ will peak this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Accumulating snow next week? Not likely – but possible
Video
WVU vs. OU: Take 2 weather forecast
Freezing fog particles visible on Ring doorbell video in Missouri
Video
REMEMBER THIS? Falling Into Jupiter, The Galileo Probe
Traffic
Toys for Tots 2020
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Murray throws TD, Cards end 3-game skid, beat red-hot Giants
Top Stories
Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins
Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14
Henry runs wild, Titans hand Jags 12th straight loss, 31-10
Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 13, 2020 / 04:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2020 / 04:16 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Annual Wreaths Across America event set to begin Sunday with coronavirus precautions in place
Video
Utah GOP senator blocks museums for Latinos, women
Video
Relief roadblock: Congress stuck in stalemate on second coronavirus aid deal
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Video
McBride drops 20 points as No. 11 West Virginia squishes No. 19 Richmond in offensive clinic
Video
Fields to enter 2021 NFL Draft
West Virginia shoots for bounce-back win against James Madison
Video
Huggins, Mountaineers set for top-20 clash with Richmond
Darius Stills declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
Senior Day Spotlight: Departing players reminisce and bid farewell to Mountaineer Nation
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas
Video
WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches
Watch All 12 Playbook: COVID cancels OU vs West Virginia as Big 12 closes out regular season play
Video
WVU football’s regular season finale with Oklahoma canceled
WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday
Neal Brown not putting “pressure” on seniors to use extra year of eligibility
Video
WVU’s home opener against Robert Morris canceled
No. 11 WVU men’s hoops hosts Robert Morris to open home slate
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
Darius Stills named semifinalist for Lott Impact Trophy
LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
Video
Tykee Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
WVU hoops stays put in AP poll
VIDEO: Emmitt Matthews Jr. breaks down big win over Georgetown
VIDEO: Deuce McBride talks win at Georgetown
Video
No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
WVU women’s hoops outlasts Tennessee in overtime
Video
Kick time set for WVU football regular season finale
Old foes collide as No. 11 West Virginia visits Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
VIDEO: Chase Behrndt discusses offensive struggles vs. ISU
Video
VIDEO: Jeffery Pooler says WVU still has to “fight” after Iowa State loss
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says “there wasn’t a whole lot to say” after blowout loss to Iowa State
Video
WVU set to host Tennessee for Big 12/SEC Challenge
Cyclones manhandle Mountaineers behind quick start
Video
FINAL: West Virginia falls to No. 9 Iowa State, 42-6
West Virginia hopes for better result in second meeting with Iowa State under Neal Brown
Video
WVU football is back this weekend — and so is The Neal Brown Show!
Maturing WVU wide receiver corps still sees room for improvement in itself
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Breece Hall will put WVU’s defense to the test
Martinez’s career day lifts West Virginia in rout of North Alabama
Video
West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State: TV/Stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State just one win away from clinching spot in Big 12 Title Game
Video
Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team
VIDEO: Huggins says Mountaineers have “a lot of work to do” after Gonzaga loss
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride says Gonzaga loss is “on us”
Video
VIDEO: Derek Culver hasn’t faced a big man he’s afraid of
Video
Foul trouble costs No. 11 West Virginia as they fall short to No. 1 Gonzaga
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Two children found among deceased in Elkview
Video
MAGA protesters chant ‘Destroy the GOP’ at pro-Trump rally, boo Republican senate candidates
Video
Five people charged with Carter County man’s death
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in KY
WV DHHR reports more than 700 hospitalizations
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News